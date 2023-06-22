Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.
Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.
On June 21 at 6:39 p.m., police were called to multiple grass fires along Highway 9 between Hanna and Youngstown.
"It is believed that the fires were intentionally set, and are similar in nature to multiple grass fires that occurred along Highway 9, west of the community of Craigmyle, on June 13," RCMP said in a statement.
Any witnesses or residents who have dash cams and may have been driving through the area during that time are asked to contact Hanna RCMP at 403-854-3393.
Drivers who saw anyone by the side of the road or vehicles stopped in the area are also urged to come forward.
"As the suspect involved in this incident is still at large, the RCMP are asking for the public to be alert for suspicious activity in this area going forward, and to call 911 if you believe a criminal incident is in progress," police said,
No suspect description was provided in the most recent incident, but police said the suspect on June 13 was wearing blue coveralls and was carrying a jerry can.
Hanna is located approximately 218 kilometres northeast of Calgary and 26 kilometres east of Craigmyle.
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.