Arsons cause 'extensive damages' to northeast Edmonton garages, EPS searches for man
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
Police are searching for a man they say set several garages on fire in northeast Edmonton last month.
The arsons caused "extensive damages" to six garages on 137 Avenue and 132 Avenue near 66 Street on June 5, and one garage near 128 Avenue and 72 Street on June 10.
The Edmonton Police Service believes the same man — who was described as tall, thin and wearing shoes with reflective stripes on June 5 — is "likely responsible" for all the fires.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
