Art and entertainment take centre stage in the downtown core

Downtown Edmonton had art and entertainment on offer Saturday.

For the second year, the Works Art and Design Festival teamed up with the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival in Churchill Square.

In addition to buskers and street performers, visitors to the square could take in one of the visual art exhibits or workshops to help release their own inner-performer.

"As an Edmontonian, it's really one of my favorite festivals of the year and it's wonderful," said Rupert Appleyard, a performer who goes by Phileas Flash.

Appleyard has been performing at the festival for 10 years, and he's happy to see people back out and taking in everything the event has to offer.

"After the last few years, I think the celebration that we've got this year is something unreal and spectacular," he added. "It's busy again and people are really celebrating and having a wonderful time here."

The festival is free to attend. It runs from July 7 to July 16, with performances and events between 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

More information on the festival can be found here.

AL FRESCO

Nearby, the Al Fresco on 104 street party kicked off.

The summer-long weekend event combines activities, shopping, dining and entertainment every Saturday on the 104 Street Promenade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We just want to have people come down to the street, support the businesses," said Tracy Hyatt, of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA).

Hyatt said visitors can take a yoga or art class, enjoy a beer on the patio, catch some live music or peruse goods from local vendors.

Saturday, pet owners flocked to the block for a Pup Pawty, featuring a dog-friendly patio, free canine charcuterie boards and a pet photographer.

Al Fresco runs every Saturday until Sept. 9, with different programming each week.

"There's always a reason to keep coming back every Saturday," Hyatt added.

More information on the event can be found here.