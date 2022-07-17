Art and performance a win at Churchill Square

There was good weather and a great turnout this year for the partnership of two Edmonton summer festivals which wrapped up Sunday.

This year was the first time ever that the The Works Art and Design Festival and the Edmonton Street Performers Festival were held together at Churchill Square.

A representative for the festivals, Catherine Bangel, said around 175,000 people visited Churchill square during the week of festivities. She said it’s a number they have not seen since 2017 due to years of construction at Churchill Square and event modifications during the COVID-19 pandemic. years of construction at Churchill square.

Bangle said there is the possibility of combining the festivals again in the future, but no decisions have been made yet for next year.

The festival combo ran from July 8 to 17, combining visual and performance art and featuring 35 performance groups from around the world and 17 art exhibits.

Two visual art pieces from the Works festival will remain in City Hall for the Pope’s visit, and three other exhibits will be available for viewing until the end of the summer. You can find them at the Stanley A. Milner Library, the Westin Hotel and the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald.