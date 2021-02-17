Hunter enjoys the little things in life.

“He loves going on walks; he loves just being curious, doing different things,” said Denise Lo. “And one of the things he does is paints."

You see, Hunter is a dog… and Lo is his owner. "After a while we kind of just ran out of different tricks and things to do with him and then we stumbled across painting and it kind of just went on from there,” said Lo.

Hunter, an eight-year-old Shiba Inu, started his hobby around four years ago.

"We have a little easel for him and then I give him a paint brush… obviously I dip the paint brush for him just because it gets too messy if he tries to do it,” laughed Lo. “He puts his little brush to the canvas and does his little flicks.”

Those little flicks turned into an estimated 250 pieces of art over the years and has attracted buyers from around the world who saw Hunter’s pieces on social media.

"To Asia, to Europe, Australia,” said Lo. “I would like to say his artwork has kind of touched all corners of the earth."

Lo says painting kept an energetic Hunter from getting into trouble around the house while creating art for anybody interested in having a little more colour in their lives.

"Anything that brings a smile to your face, right? That reminds you of something positive and I think that's kind of what they probably see in him."

