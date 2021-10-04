Art by Indigenous teen inspires Edmonton Elks shirt

An Edmonton teen has caught the attention of the Edmonton Elks after he sketched out an Indigenous version of their logo.

Izaiah Masuskapoe, 14, a student at St. Thomas More Junior High School, is the artist behind the new design. Masuskapoe told CTV News Edmonton he’s a big Elks fan but drew his inspiration from the BC Lions.

On Sept. 30, the team brought back their Every Child Matters t-shirts with proceeds going to Orange Shirt Day.

Just in time for #TruthandReconciliationDay, LIMITED number of #EveryChildMatters shirts are back in stock!



100% of proceeds go to:

�� Orange Shirt Society

�� Hosting residential school survivors & families at #BCLions home games



�� https://t.co/UU9my73nw9#ThisIsOurPride pic.twitter.com/k6o0j7awT8

Masuskapoe recalled seeing the shirts and wanting to do something similar for the Elks, so he pulled out his sketchbook, brought up a Google image and added in Indigenous elements.

“I just think of it in my head and then I just draw it,” he said.

Pointing to his drawing, Masuskapoe explained the meaning behind the image.

“This is supposed to be an eagle feather to represent the Indigenous children that went to residential schools.”

As to how the Elks got a hold of the logo, well that was all thanks to his art teacher Leah Piekema.

“It was all Izaiah's idea,” Piekema explained. “He came to art class one day and he said that he watched a BC Lions game and he noticed that they had an Every Child Matters shirt and that we didn’t have one here in Edmonton. So he designed his own logo and we sent it to the Elks and the rest is history.”

“For him to be recognized by the Edmonton Elks is just incredible for him because he’s such a big sports fan,” Daniela Stabile, the principal at St. Thomas More, added.

Inspired by our friends the @BCLions, St. Thomas More student Izaiah Masuskapoe sent us this beautiful version of our logo.



Thank you Izaiah for sharing your art as we reflect on Canada’s first National Day for #TruthandReconciliation pic.twitter.com/go63dYLMw8

After the email was sent, the Elks contacted Masuskapoe to offer him his first paid gig as an artist — his design will be put on a t-shirt with proceeds from the sales going to a charity of his choice, the charity is yet to be determined.

Masuskapoe told CTV News the opportunity was “exciting.”

“I really think that he can see now that anything is possible and he can take his art to the next level in doing something that he loves,” Stabile said.

In the future, Masuskapoe hopes the logo “becomes a jersey.”

Stabile told CTV News she has commissioned Masuskapoe to draw another logo incorporating Indigenous culture — but this one will be for St. Thomas More. She said proceeds from their t-shirts will go to residential school survivors and charities.

The Elks shirts go on sale on Oct. 29.