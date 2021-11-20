Art for Heart raises funds for Stollery Children’s Hospital

Some of the city’s best artists competed against each other for a good cause Saturday afternoon.

Four tattoo artists went head-to-head against four of the city’s top comic illustrators in the Art for Heart competition to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The groups of artists were given a theme and input from the audience to craft unique pieces that are auctioned off.

David Tuff, the event organizer, said the idea behind the event came from when he drew and auctioned off an art piece while his daughter was in the Stollery for her first heart surgery.

“Because of the time we spent at the Stollery, (my daughter), she’s six now and she’s running around,” Tuff said. “She was born with a rare heart defect so the Stollery has been a second home to us.

“They’ve always been amazing and just so awesome. So I wanted to give back in the best way I could.”

Now in its fifth year, Tuff says the event continues to grow.

The goal this year is to raise more than $6,000.

The auction, including other artwork and gift baskets, alongside the opportunity to donate, is open until Nov. 28. Items can be viewed online or in-person at Rolling Tales Pop Culture.

“It means the world to me to just be able to give back,” Tuff said.