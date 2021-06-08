Art Gallery of Alberta reopens with debut of Pride, Indigenous exhibits

The Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) is reopening to the public on the weekend of June 19.

The June 19 opening will be exclusive to AGA members, who’ll get the first look of the exhibitions and programming that were put on hold because of the pandemic.

Some of the new gallery exhibitions set to launch include The Scene, Black Every Day, Anna Hawkins: Blue Light Blue, and Cornelia Hahn Oberlander: Genius Loci.

The official reopening day for the general public is slated for June 20, and in celebration of National Indigenous History month the AGA will offer complimentary admission.

In the release The AGA says it will illuminate the light column in orange in remembrance of the 215 children discovered at a gravesite in Kamloops.

The AGA’s From the Studio Series will feature Indigenous artists and artisans including visual artist Heather Shillinglaw on June 23, and craft artist Monica Rain on June 30.

Since June is also recognized as Pride Month, the AGA has included a few events to celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community as well. There will be a Pride Panel on June 24 with artists Nasra Adem, Harley Morman and Cedar T. Then on June 29, the AGA has organized a guest appearance from BOA of Canada’s Drag Race to discuss the creative side of drag.

The gallery will be open to members on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to the public on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning June 24, official hours at the AGA will be Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday’s to 7 p.m.

Pre-booking for admissions is recommended and can be done through the AGA website ahead of time.