Art Gallery of Sudbury looks for support after thieves do $15K in damage

The Art Gallery of Sudbury is looking for help from the community after two external air conditioning units were damaged by thieves, leading to a $15,000 repair bill.

Despite signs throughout the property warning of security cameras, copper-wiring was stripped out of the units.

AGS director Demetra Christakos said they contacted their supplier who told them “copper piping that connected both the units from the units to the gallery had been cut and stolen.”

The expensive repair is an expense that wasn’t in the gallery’s budget, Christakos said, and they have launched a Go-Fund-Me campaign to help offset the bill.

“We have been really pleased to see the response so far,” she said.

“I think we’ve raised about $1,600 and that is a really wonderful beginning.

The gallery is not the only target of thieves in the last few months. Greater Sudbury Police say there has been an upswing in the number of damaged air conditioning units.

“Between the month of November 2022 and present, there have been nine incidents reported involving industrial AC units where there has either been property damage or a theft occurring to them,” spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News.

As for the AGS, there is concern about keeping the building cool enough to protect the artwork.

Christakos said have the right conditions is key to preserving its collection.

“Our big concern is relative humidity, which is now dropping,” she said.

“The reason we want to maintain this consistent environment is to ensure that the artwork remains in its original condition for as long as possible’

The goal is to have the two new units installed by the end of the month.