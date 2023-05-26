Art in the Park returns to Willistead June 3

Artists and exhibitors from across the province will be flocking to Windsor next weekend for the return of Art in the Park.

Art in the Park is one of Ontario’s largest outdoor arts and crafts shows with exhibitors from all over Ontario and Quebec.

Artisans will display and retail their wares on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all around the 15.5 acres at Walkerville’s Willistead Park.

This mark’s the Rotary Club of Windsor’s 43rd year hosting the annual event.

Along with talented artists bringing their creations, there is also a food court featuring high-end local restaurants with delicious menu choices. Local wine and beer options will also be available for event-goers to relax and enjoy the talented musicians performing.

There is also a Kid Zone for the little ones to have fun and enjoy.

A free shuttle service will also be available at the Hiram Walker parking lot and 1591 Kildare Parking lot to bring people to the park.

Art in the Park marks the start of festival season in Windsor. All proceeds raised by the event will go toward supporting the restoration of Willistead Manor and the charitable projects of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918).

Tickets are available online and are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Children under 12 can attend for free.