Art in the Park to return in 2022, exhibitor applications being accepted now

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers are planning for the return of a popular community art event.

Art in the Park will be returning June 4 and June 5, 2022.

Organizers say the pandemic has given them the opportunity to update and refine their procedures and make significant efforts to ensure the safety of all participants.

This year, organizers say they are committed to adopting technology to host an eco-friendly event that generates less paper and waste, with online ticket sales, cashless transactions and app-based maps and directories.

“These new tools allow us to streamline the way people enter the park and locate favourite vendors. But more importantly, they make our event safer and cleaner. In this way, we secure the future of Art in the Park and Rotary as responsible partners within the community,” states a news release.

Exhibitor applications being accepted for Art in the Park 2022

All applications must be submitted by Jan 31, 2022. The jury will make efforts to notify accepted artists by March 30, 2022.

Late applications may be considered, but acceptance will be based on jury results and availability of space and notification will depend on date received.

Proceeds returned to community

Art in the Park is an entirely volunteer-run event put on by The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) with 100 per cent of the proceeds being returned to the community.

“The event itself is our gift to the people of Windsor/Walkerville, but the money raised allows us to do even more. Because of Art in the Park, the members of our Rotary club have been able to give over $1 million towards the restoration and upkeep of the Manor and have generated more than $2 million for projects to combat poverty, disease, and illiteracy locally and around the world,” says co-chair Allan Kidd.

As many as 20,000 attendees enjoy the sights, sounds and flavours offered over the weekend by hundreds of artisans.