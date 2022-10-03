Art installation by post-secondary students aims to boost COVID vaccine confidence

Windsor post-secondary students are hoping an art installation will help boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence.

The Students Igniting Vaccine Confidence team, supported by WE-SPARK Health Institute in collaboration with St. Clair College and the University of Windsor organized the project.

“Vaccine confidence is the trust people have in vaccines, the healthcare providers who administer them, and the health system from which they come” said Loretta Sbrocca, University of Windsor research associate and Students Igniting Vaccine Confidence campaign lead. “Art is a unique communication tool; it provides a chance for people to meet, experience, discuss and think—in person. Also, effective communication needs to be tailored to resonate with specific audiences - that is why the art was created by students, for students.”

The five artists gathered at two locations at the St. Clair College main campus on Oct. 2.

“I joined the Sparking Vaccine Confidence project in hopes of employing my artistic and creative lens in an effort to build vaccine confidence within underrepresented and minority groups,” said Aya El-Hashemi, University of Windsor, MSc. translational health science candidate.

Other artists included Gillian Marocko and Isabel De Zubiria from St. Clair College, along with Elyssa Biscocho and Ruqayyah Faizan from the University of Windsor.