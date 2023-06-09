Art literacy program in Simcoe County aims to make meaningful changes for people with dementia

Maclaren Art Centre in Barrie is partnering with Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County to bring an art literacy program for people living with dementia.

Over the last several weeks, participants have found many ways to create a new type of art from the Creative Spark Pilot Project.

The program takes participants living with early and mid-stage dementia through a simulated art journey.

"We started week one where they were unsure of who they were, what they were doing, to week six, where they jumped right into the project and built new friendships." said Jana Douglas, Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County's emotion coordinator.

"There was conversation around there being a real need for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers to have places to come, to feel safe and to be creative and to be in community," Mar Lewis, MacLaren Art Centre's art coordinator.

The organizations are now working to secure funding to hold the program again in the fall, offered to participants free of charge.