Art lovers rejoice, the Whyte Avenue Art Walk is back
The Whyte Avenue Art Walk is taking place at the former Army & Navy store this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For the next eight weekends, 30-55 artists will create and offer their art for sale.
Artist Crystal Driedger has been participating for over a decade.
”Showing my artwork has been something I have missed truly. All of this artwork has been hidden away during COVID and now people get to see the new stuff I’ve made.”
Kim Fjordbotten, the event's co-producer, says it's a great place to meet artists, "To see how they work, ask them questions, and when you buy the piece you have a conversation piece, something to talk about in your home.”
Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online for timed entry.