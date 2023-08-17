'Art of the furrow' on display at Huron County Plowing Match

Dugald McIntosh, 16, is carrying on the family tradition of competition plowing.

“This is my fourth year. I just enjoy doing it. My uncle did it. It’s kind of a family plow, here,” said McIntosh.

Fourteen members of Huron County’s 4-H Sodbusters are putting their months of practice into action Thursday at the Junior Plowing competition at the Huron County Plowing Match, near Brussels, Ont.

Plowing has been used for centuries to turn the soil each spring or fall for planting. But as fields, farms, and tractors get bigger, the art of plowing is dying.

“A lot of the ordinary plowing is disappearing. But, we try to teach the 4-H members how to plow and how to turn a decent furrow, and to do it right,” said Don Dodds, who has been teaching young people to plow for more than 60 years.

Straightness, ground coverage, and evenness are three of the main attributes of a good furrow, and what judges are looking for at the two-day plowing competition, which has captured Cole Hugill’s interest as he completes his first ever plowing event.

“Competition plowing, there’s just something about it. It’s kind of unique, and I think most of us here, enjoy it,” he said.

The junior plowing competition wraps up Thursday, but the “professional” plowers take over the tractor seat Friday for day two of the Huron County Plowing Match, which also includes a Queen of the Furrow competition, along with agricultural exhibits and equipment demonstrations.