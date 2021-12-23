Art pieces worth $180,000 stolen from Georgian Bluffs business

Provincial police are investigating the theft of 'high value' artworks from a business in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Police say the stolen art paintings are worth about $180,000.

Grey Bruce OPP says the items were reported stolen from a business on Shane Street on Nov. 27.

The missing pieces include several watercolour and oil paintings signed by famous Canadian artists, including William Perehudoff, Jean-Paul Riopelle and Dorothy Knowles.

They include:

A watercolour canvas titled 'May Green' measuring five feet by four feet

Two pieces from a three-piece set titled 'Entwined'

An oil on canvas painting measuring two feet by four and a half feet, with a crack in the middle of the left-hand panel

A very old oil painting titled 'AC-78-57' with turquoise, blue, yellow and orange stripes

Additionally, police say an Opus Connect E-500 electric bike with saddle bags and water holder, a stainless steel bar fridge, a 55 inch Samsung TV, a 40 inch Samsung TV, and a Rocky Mountain Whistler bike were also taken.

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact them.

With files from The Canadian Press