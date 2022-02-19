Art studio in Callander near North Bay offers new forms of artwork

Art studio in Callander offers new forms of artwork

Glass fusing is becoming more popular and is drawing interest across the north, allowing people to think outside the box.

What started as a hobby for Angela Legere has turned into a full time passion in Callander, as it sees people from all across the north coming to learn how to fuse glass and make their own artwork.

“We have such a big tourism industry in Callander, so when people are here they’re already staying so then they can come do a workshop, said Angela Legere owner of Incandescene Glass Studios.

“I’ve had people come from Huntsville and Sudbury come just for a class and they stay in the area when they’re here.”

Legere said it’s also a way for people to learn new things, and to get away from typical art.

“You don’t need any experience. You don’t have to of had work with glass before. It’s simple, it’s fun, and it only takes a couple hours,” she said.

“You learn to cut glass and learn a little bit of composition to put together your piece. Once you’re done, your piece is created, then we put it in the kiln before you go, then I fire it.”

Due to the pandemic, Legere can no longer offer open workshops, but said that hasn’t stopped business, now she has smaller groups in but it is busier than ever.

“People are really interested in new mediums, something new to try, and people are really just craving being out with friends and family more than anything. So just something to do and creating their own work,” she said.

“The DIY (People doing things for themselves) culture is huge now, people keep it longer as opposed to a piece they bought.”