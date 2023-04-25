Artemis crew members make landing at CTV Ottawa newsroom

Before launching into space to orbit the moon, the Artemis II crew members made a landing in Ottawa, including the CTV Ottawa newsroom.

Canadian Jeremy Hansen is part of the crew and says it is an honour to wear the maple leaf on the patch of his flight suit.

“For me it shows loud and clear my pride what Canada is able to achieve and I have been able to watch this happen over my career,” he says. “We can see very clearly over decades, thousands of Canadians have contributed step by step to put us in this position where we are now where Canada is on the world stage. We are making a big contribution to our international collaboration to do big things.”

Hansen says he hopes to inspire Canadians in his first spaceflight of his career.

“Canada is going to see the maple leaf fly around the moon and I am really proud of Canada and proud of Canadians. That is what I hope that our young Canadians realize they can accomplish great things and they can pursue those dreams.”

Reid Wiseman is the Commander of the mission. He says, “I am flying with three great friends, and three of the best astronauts I have ever met so I am pumped up to get the chance to fly Artemis II.”

Wiseman says this mission will set the stage for the next Artemis mission that hopes to land on the moon and further missions to hopefully explore Mars.

“We are excited to fly together, but at the same time this Artemis II is one tiny step towards putting humans on Mars,” he adds.

Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to the moon since the Apollo mission in 1972. The 10-day mission is expected to take place in November 2024

Victor Glover will be the pilot. He will also be the first person of colour to launch to the moon.

“I think it is great that our astronaut core represents the country and countries that we represent,” Glover says, “It is a special time and I am glad that we made the decision to be more inclusive and to make sure that we continue to explore for all, but also by all.”

Christina Hammock Koch is the mission specialist and will be the first woman to launch to the moon. She says it is an honour and hopes to inspire other women. “I think just like every single team member of the Artemis mission, the Orion spacecraft, the space launch system project, everyone is very excited for this mission and I know that the four of us are just as excited.”

Koch says, “We know that we are going to have excellent training. We are going to be working with the engineers over the next year and a half to perfect everything that we are doing with the constant goal to only make better the future missions of Artemis III where we are going to be sending a crew to the moon and future missions to sustain a presence on the moon and carry what we learned onto Mars.”

The crew says they plan on bring something personal with them on the mission.

“We hope to bring things that honour the team that we are a part of and personally I like to bring small things into space with a personal touch, a letter someone wrote, something that means something to the people that have supported me so. If there is a small personally allocation that is the type of things I will be looking forward to,” Koch says.

Hansen says he will bring a photo of his family, including his three children.

The four astronauts will be the first humans to use the Orion spacecraft. If completed Artemis II will be the first time any human has traveled so far from Earth.

“This is an interesting mission because this is the first time we have put humans on this system. Artemis I did already fly successfully but now we have to add in the manual backup controls, for example, the manual piloting, the life support systems, so this crew will just join an enormous team of people. We have training but in addition to that we have development work where we just have to figure out how we are going to have four humans still breathing ten days later after we go around the moon and land in the Pacific Ocean,” Hansen says.

Hansen wants the mission to offer hope to Canadians and the world, that anything is possible. “For all of us we are hoping to bring and provide hope from this mission for our fellow citizens of the world.” He says he has heard from people that world can seem “cynical” but the mission is “meant to be a symbol of digging into those challenges. Demonstrating to our youth, a mechanism of working through those challenges and get eight-billion people working rowing in the same direction.”