Artfest artfully makes its return to Kingston, Ont. for the Canada Day long weekend

City Park is full of music and art once again, as Artfest makes its return to Kingston, Ont. for the first time in years.

The festival draws artists from across Ontario to sell their work, and display their talents.

Over 150 artists this year filled the park with a wide variety of stalls from fashion, to ceramics and paintings, while other parts provided a platform for singers and poets to perform.

For Margot Craft, visiting the festival is a fun free way to shop locally.

"This is our annual Canada Day tradition that we haven’t been able to do in a couple years," she says. "We never know what we’re going to find, so that’s why we come here."

Places like the kids zone lets future artists get creative, hoping to spark talent at art stations.

This is the festivals tenth year, but it is the first time in two years it is being held because of the pandemic.

Richard Gregoire is a local painter from Amherstview, selling his paintings at one stand.

"This year is in particular is fantastic. The crowds are really, really huge today," he says.

Gregoire says the festival is an important one, and that the art community has been hit hard the last few years, so the return is significant.

"To actually be able to come out here and have the people come by and chit chat and appreciate what you do, is a great feeling," he explains.

Artfest Organizer Lory MacDonald says that feeling is what launched this year’s theme of "connections."

"We’re trying to rebuild connections in the community. (both) within the community for the artists, and with family and friends," she explains. "I think there’s a lot of rebuilding to do and that’s what it’s about, building new connections."

The festival is on 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day until Sunday.