Artisan market brings touch of indigenous culture to London

Londoners got the chance to experience a touch of indigenous culture on Saturday upstairs at the Covent Garden Market.

As part of hosting this weekend’s 2021 Canadian Country music awards, organizers with the city have been working to engage with locals with family-friendly activities in the downtown.

For the first time, the city organized an ‘indigenous artisan market.’

Saturday’s market included several vendors which displayed pieces of artwork made by indigenous artists, including beads, homemade products such as candles, bags, and more.

People also had the chance to have a taste of indigenous comfort food and could hear stories from Ojibwe artist, Sean Couchie.