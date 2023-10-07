Artisan pop-up market opens in Barrie

An artisan pop-up market opened it's doors in Barrie on Saturday.

The event featured 42 local vendors set up at the Peggy Hill community centre throughout the day.

The event celebrates all things creative such as organic candles, soaps, holiday decorations and custom embroidered clothing.

Its organizers added that it not only offers some artisan designs for purchase but also showcases how art can be used as therapy.

"Art therapy is very healing; there is no judgment, it is there for everyone and it's a great tool if you don't want to talk by creating art," said Sarah Smith, Art therapist .

The Barrie artisan market is held each fall and winter, with the next one scheduled for November 25th.