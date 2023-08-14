Artistry by chainsaw, Sask. village hosts annual carving festival

The resort village of Manitou Beach was buzzing with the sound of chainsaws as professional carvers from across Canada competed in Chainsaw Carving Festival.

The festival – unique in Saskatchewan – attracted thousands of visitors who admired the sculptures and voted for their favourites.

The carvers had to create two pieces based on the theme of “Canadiana”, celebrating the country’s culture and history.

One was a quick carve, a 90-minute timed challenge using a two to four foot stump.

The other was a large carve, a 25 to 30-hour project using an eight to 12-foot log. Some of the sculptures included a beaver, a moose, a Mountie, and a hockey player.

Jim Niedermayer is a five time returning artist to the festival, a veteran carver from Manitoba, who made a beaver holding up the Canadian flag.

Niedermayer explained the so called "curse" that comes from having the mind of a wood carver.

“You kinda see something in there, in three dimensions. It took me years to actually see that, but now every time I see a log, I see something in it. It could be a curse,” he said.

Niedermayer also praised the camaraderie among the carvers, who helped each other out and shared tips and tricks. He said the competition was more about having fun and making friends than winning.

“It’s a brotherhood here, even though it’s a competition we all help each other,” he said.

“It’s a really good environment to be around. We want to leave a better image for the younger people that it’s not about the competition."

"It’s about being a brotherhood.”