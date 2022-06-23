Artists put finishing touches on Summer Moon Festival murals

The Summer Moon Festival in Sault Ste. Marie is underway, as are some public art displays that decorate parts of the downtown. Artists from the Sault and beyond have been hard at work on a series of giant murals.

Jean Paul Langlois, a Metis artist based in Vancouver, has been working under the hot sun on a mural for the local Elk's Lodge, which asked for – perhaps not surprisingly – elks.

"Which was lucky, because there's a few different animals that I've painted and elks is one of them," said Langlois.

About a block away, at the Salvation Army, a Toronto street artist known as Milkbox is finishing her mural, which depicts two characters running through a strawberry field.

Sault Ste. Marie artist Katrina Thibodeau is contributing two murals to the project, which can be found along Queen Street downtown.

The festival continues until Saturday, with various art exhibits, live musical performances and an open-air Indigenous art market. The murals will remain for all to enjoy long after the festival is over.