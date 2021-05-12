Artists working with City of Windsor to restore historic Sandwich Town mural

The City of Windsor is working with the artists of a vandalized Black History mural to develop a restoration plan.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says city administration met with the arts of the Sandwich Town's historic murals to discuss reinstating the panels as well as including wording and better protection moving forward.

Last month, someone spray painted on the face of Howard Walkins, who is known as the country’s second African Canadian detective.

The mural at Patterson Park near Detroit Street celebrates the town’s Black History.