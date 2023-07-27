Artwork unveiled at St. Marys General Hospital to commemorate COVID-19 healthcare workers

A new three-dimensional art piece was unveiled at St. Marys General Hospital to commemorate the contributions made by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The art installment titled ‘Here Comes the Sun’, pays homage to the Beatles song, which played at the Kitchener hospital every time a COVID-19 patient was discharged.

Carol Folino, a local artist and art teacher, created the artwork which features 37 staff members from the hospital.

The piece is a 3x4 feet rectangular prism with four painted pieces on a canvas.

According to a media release from the hospital, Folino interviewed and photographed the staff members to learn about their experience living and working through the pandemic, a process which took roughly six months.

The art piece will be a permanent fixture in the hospital’s lobby.