Arva, Ont. man charged with voyeurism after filming woman in change room

A man from Arva is facing charges after he allegedly filmed a woman who was changing inside a private change room at a swimming pool over the weekend, London police said.

According to a release from the London Police Service, on Feb. 12 a woman was in a private change room at a public swimming pool in east London, Ont. when she noticed a cell phone being held above the bathroom stall and pointed in her direction while she was changing.

When the woman exited the stall, she confronted the man who was exiting the adjacent stall. Witnesses observed the interaction and contacted police.

The victim and accused are not known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man from Arva has been charged with one count of voyeurism.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 28 in relation to the charge.