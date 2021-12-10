ARWEN discharged during investigation in Cambridge: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) was discharged by a police officer in Cambridge on Thursday night.

A news release from the SIU said officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Caledonian View around 7 p.m.

According to the release, officers located the man believed to be involved in the incident. The SIU says an officer discharged an ARWEN at a 38-year-old man after an "interaction."

The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU said the man wasn't seriously injured. However, the mandate was invoked because an ARWEN was discharged, and it is classified as a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.