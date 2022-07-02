'As big as it gets': Bowlers flock to Edmonton for national 5-pin competition
The best five-pin bowlers in the country were in Edmonton to compete at the Canadian Master Bowlers Nationals tournament.
Hosted at Bonnie Doon Bowling Lanes, participants aged 18 to 80 filled all 48 lanes to compete in the first day of bowling across several divisions, including singles, seniors, and teaching.
Kelly Cornelius, chair of the event, told CTV News that 264 people are taking part in the five-day event that many have looked forward to after pandemic postponements.
"It's just amazing seeing all the people from across Canada cheering for their teams and visiting with each other hugging because we haven't been doing that for a long time," she added.
The volunteer-driven event is live-streaming some of the action so that family members and loved ones back home can watch competitors.
"This is as big as it gets in bowling," Cornelius said. "There's some very good bowlers here, very good competition."
