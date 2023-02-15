'As big as it gets': Manitoba's William Prince to perform at the Grand Ole Opry

Peguis First Nation’s William Prince is set to take the stage at one of the most legendary music venues – the Grand Ole Opry.

“It feels really great to be a First Nations person walking on that stage and holding some space there and singing songs that I had written that come from years of writing songs that all started on the Peguis First Nation,” Prince said in an interview on Wednesday.

The Juno Award-winning folk-country musician will be performing this Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry, a country music stage in Nashville that has seen the likes of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Prince plans to perform some music off his newest album ‘Stand in the Joy’ including his song ‘When You Miss Someone.’

“I’m excited to play new music and I may do an old favourite just to show the people of Nashville some of my catalogue and share a country song that feels right for the city,” he said.

For Prince, one of the best parts of the experience is that he gets to play with the Opry’s band, which has played with many of music’s biggest stars. He’s also looking forward to seeing who might walk through the Opry’s doors on Saturday.

“I’m excited to see what the night has in store, because more often than not, there are surprise guests that come by and share a song.”

As for what Prince is doing to prepare ahead of his big night this weekend, he said he’s been preparing for this performance his whole life.

“Just carrying on doing the same, singing, got my haircut and that’s about it,” he said.

“Same thing I do for every show – practice, do some singing, work on the songs.”

Prince’s new album ‘Stand in the Joy’ comes out on April 14. He said the album is all about embracing life’s moments.

“I’m so fortunate the amount of privilege I have,” he said.

“I’m so lucky that I get to travel and get to share songs, share art that I’ve created with people and it affects them in a positive way and they make it part of their lives.”

With his Grand Ole Opry performance just days away, Prince said he feels like everything in his life has led up to this moment. He added that it means a lot to get on that stage as a First Nations person.

“To go there and be a representative of the Peguis First Nation, of Canada our home nation, and to go step on that legendary stage – it’s about as big as it gets for a songwriter and singer,” he said.