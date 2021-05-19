As blaze moves away from Prince Albert, Sask. wildfire evacuees still unable to return home

A wildfire near Prince Albert spanning about 3,700 hectares forced several families from their homes, wondering if and when they’ll be able to return.

Tammy Chandler and her husband first noticed the flames – which eventually expanded to become the Cloverdale fire – at around 3 p.m. on Monday. They live on the south side of Highway 55 northeast of the city.

Although the fire is now east of their home, Chandler said the city told her Wednesday morning that it will be at least another 24 hours before they can return. The couple is staying at the Holiday Inn Express in the meantime.

“I jumped up immediately and started packing photo albums, our passports and our computers. I just grabbed all of the cords out of the wall because we didn’t know how long we had,” said Chandler about first spotting the fire.

“About 45 minutes later, the police came down the lane and said we had to get out because the wind was coming up strong and … if we didn’t get out now, we wouldn’t get out possibly.”

She said she could see water bombers flying over their house, so close that you “could see the faces of the pilots.”

The fire has not caused damage to any homes or other structures as of Wednesday morning, said the City of Prince Albert in a news release. Seven-five evacuated households have registered with the city.

Joan Hrycyk, director of emergency, crisis support with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), encouraged evacuees to register at the Margo Fournier Centre.

“If anyone is in need of support, and the important part is that it’s for information so that there is that mode of contact,” said Hrycyk.

The SPSA said it’s providing support including food, clothing and shelter to about 45 people in Prince Albert.

Chandler said she’s not counting on returning home soon because of the strong winds, which can push the fire back towards her house. For now, she and her husband feel safe at the hotel.

“I don’t think you’ll sleep well for a while if it’s not all the way out,” said Chandler about going home.

She thanked emergency crews for working so hard to try to control the fire, especially from not damaging any structures.

“What we saw, we could’ve sworn that it took houses because of the explosions and how many flames. That they actually managed to save these houses, kudos, just so thankful that they’re out there and they’re busting their butts right now.”

The city says evacuees can call the Margo Fournier Centre at (306) 953-4816 or go to the centre at 1211 First Avenue West to register.

On Wednesday morning, an evacuation order was sent through SaskAlert for residents in the Berg Subdivision in the R.M. of Garden River.