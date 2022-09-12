As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession

At 73, Charles is the oldest British royal to assume the throne. Next in line is 40-year-old Prince William, his eldest son.

William has been made the new Prince of Wales, as his father was for more than 50 years. Next in the line of succession is William’s eldest son, Prince George. The nine-year-old is now second in line to the throne.

Related:

Here are the first seven members of the Royal Family in order of succession:

Of course, the succession line extends beyond these seven. Here is a full list of the first 15 people in order of succession.

1. Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Princess of Wales. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

2. Prince George of Wales, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Wales, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second-eldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah's younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip's youngest child.

14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie's daughter.

With files from The Associated Press