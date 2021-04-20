As cops get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Saskatoon mayor says frontline workers must be protected

This week Saskatoon police will be getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said given the current state of the pandemic, with a rising number of variant cases, frontline workers need to be protected.

“Many of the frontline healthcare workers and firefighters have been vaccinated but police have not, and they are in situations where they are giving CPR, they’re in life-saving situations and also enforcing orders where people are refusing to comply,” Clark said.

Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper has previously called for frontline officers to be given priority under the province's vaccine plan.

Beyond police, as the vaccine supply grows in Saskatchewan, Clark said it’s important cities and the province continue to look at who is most at-risk and ensuring they are vaccinated.