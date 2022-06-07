As costs soar, Sudbury council must decide when to repair Bridge of Nations

City council in Greater Sudbury has an important decision to make next week: repair Sudbury's Bridge of Nations now or delay the work until next year.

A report headed to council next week shows the work is going to come in $3.7 million over budget.

The report said higher prices for materials and staff is to blame and said there would be no difference in the condition of the bridge and the repairs can wait.

Ward 5 Coun. Bob Kirwan said he expected costs to be higher, but not by this much.

"I'm a little surprised at the level of the increase, so I'm inclined to look at Option 2, where we would retender the contract in 2023," said Kirwan.

He said the next council should be given the opportunity to look at the project in conjunction with all of the other bridges, culverts and roads.

The report said the money is currently available thanks to other bridge work that came in under budget.

"Even if most of us are back, we should defer it to next spring so we can look at this in relation to the entire scope," said Kirwan.

Contractors are busy everywhere in the country and when they're bidding on jobs, they're going to bid high to make it worthwhile doing the work."

The original budget was $4.8 million, which included new asphalt, waterproofing and expansion joints. It also included repairs to the deck, soffit and piers.

"I can't see it getting worse in 2023, I think the supply issues are going to be resolved," Kirwan said.

Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland said he hasn't made up his mind yet.

"Prices have gone up like nuts -- we see it at the gas pumps," McCausland said.

"So the real question is do we want to spend that price that is way more than expected today, or re-tender and cross our fingers for tomorrow."

He said he would be relying on discussion from the council table when this is debated at next week's meeting.

Staff is also recommending installing fencing to prevent people from jumping off the bridge in the future.

"You know I suspect there's a way to do it in a reasonable fashion that might help protect some people and also might not look half bad," McCausland said.

"If that's put in front of us, I would be very happy to consider that."

Council will decide at their June 16 meeting -- and it could be one of their easier decisions before the end of the term.

A vote on Junction East is expected at month's end while the next major step for the Kingsway Entertainment District will take place at a meeting in July.

The next municipal election is Oct. 24.