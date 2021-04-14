As COVID-19 variant cases surge, Saskatoon residents asked to avoid travel and work from home if possible

People in the Saskatoon area are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel in the wake of surging COVID-19 variant case numbers.

As of Tuesday, there was a total of 302 reported variant cases in the Saskatoon area according to the province.

The rise represents a significant jump from just a day prior. There were 181 reported cases in the Saskatoon area on Monday.

"We are very concerned that Saskatoon (variant) case numbers are trending up," Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said during a news conference in Regina on Tuesday.

Shahab said an increasing proportion of positive COVID-19 tests in the city are linked to variant strains.

"Saskatoon really has to work hard to keep from following Regina's trajectory," Shahab said.

As of Tuesday, the Regina area had a cumulative total of 2,505 variant cases reported. Over 100 people were in hospital in the city due to COVID-19 with 28 of the patients requiring intensive care, according to the province.

In a media release sent out Tuesday night, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned of an "increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern" in the city.

The SHA encouraged people to double down on proven methods of restricting the spread of COVID-19 such as keeping two metres of distance and always wearing a mask in public spaces.

The SHA also said people in the Saskatoon area should avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to the new public health order's limits on gatherings.

On Tuesday, the province banned private indoor gatherings involving more than one household.

The SHA also advised anyone who is able to work from home to do so at this time.

If working from home is not an option, the SHA said it s critical to follow COVID-19 guidelines in the workplace.

"If you develop any symptoms, stay home and get tested as soon as possible," the SHA said.

"Testing is an important way to detect the COVID-19 virus and its variants early and stop the spread."

The SHA also emphasized the importance of testing in controlling the spread of coronavirus variants.

The SHA said that getting vaccinated as soon as it is possible is also key to helping to prevent the spread of variant strains of COVID-19.

"When you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, get one," the SHA said.

"All vaccines are safe and effective, including against variants."

The B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K., accounts for nearly all of the cases in Saskatchewan where the strain has been confirmed.

Health officials say the variant can potentially spread faster than the original coronavirus strain.

A study released earlier in March also showed the B.1.1.7 variant may also result in a higher rate of death.