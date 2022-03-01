As CPS launches fraud prevention campaign, alleged Syryda complainants continue to come forward

As March is "national fraud prevention month" Calgary police are educating the public about scams, meanwhile a growing number of people allege they have been victimized by a Calgary man charged for fraudulent activity.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said fraud-related calls for service have doubled since 2015 with 12,883 calls, rising to 36,292 in 2020, and remaining high last year.

Last Wednesday Calgary police issued a release about 36-year-old Bryan Syryda after the initial investigation included 10 victims. Since then, police told CTV news another five people have come forward to file complaints that are currently under investigation.

Syryda has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and has been released on an undertaking with strict conditions, according to CPS.

Calgary police also said that additional charges are pending and the funds allegedly swindled from victims may increase beyond the initial estimate of $25,000.

"For months and months and months everyone was telling me I've been scammed. I just will say I've been too naive, to have faith in this guy who seems to be so nice and having such hard luck," said Matt Radke on Tuesday.

He said he first connected with Syryda one year ago to purchase televisions for himself and five others, electronically transferred $3,650 but never received the TVs nor his money back.

Radke said he has also submitted a complaint to CPS within the last week and has found online support groups where others share similar stories of being delivered excuses when deals were not honoured.

"I almost feel better, knowing that this was such a big scheme. Like I feel less targeted as an individual, knowing that there's so many more of us," said Radke.

He then added "There's no way nobody expects to ever see a dollar back. We've all accepted that this is what it is, and obviously, that sucks a ton."

ONLINE INFORMATIONS SESSIONS

CPS is partnering with the Better Business Bureau, Alberta Securities, and the Bank of Canada among many others for weekly online information sessions as part of the 17th annual campaign.

Acting Inspector Geoff Gawlinski of the Calgary Police Service Technical Investigations Section said CPS wants to help people recognize, report and ultimately stop fraud.

"If you're providing money under a false pretense of what this person is actually going to do with the money, that is definitely reportable offence," said Gawlinksi.

He recommends any potential victims keep information and records, including messages and banking information to present to officers and investigators when reporting fraud.

Calgary Police also say there are distinct scams they investigate including:

mass marketing scams;

identity theft scams;

Canada Emergency Response Benefit scams;

Authority scams involving the Canada Revenue Agency, Service Canada, or other immigration authorities;

Employment scams; and

Romance scams

Gawlinksi added that romance scams are the fasting growing genre of crime, as more people are connecting online making people susceptible to falling for a scam.

"Definitely one issue with COVID-19 is because people are connecting remotely."

Royal Banks of Canada (RBC) has also conducted a poll about fraudulent activity and says $380 million has been lost across Canada in 2021 alone.

According to RBC's 2022 Fraud Prevention Month poll, 41 per cent of Albertans say they have been increasingly targeted by fraudsters -- up 22 per cent between 2020 and last year.

The poll also found nearly half of Albertans surveyed said that email, texts, and online ad scams are hard to distinguish between legit and fraudulent.

"So it definitely is happening everywhere. I think I've probably personally had one text SMS (text message) coming into my household today, I've had probably at least five phones, rings from somebody saying that I had issues with my social insurance number. So it is absolutely out there. And we really have to be protecting ourselves," said Kevin Purkiss, vice president of fraud management with RBC.

'DON'T CLICK ON THE LINK'

Purkiss says while billions of transactions occur daily without issue, he wants Canadians to be on guard.

"Don't click," he said. "If you don't know where it's coming from, don't click on the link. Don't open the attachment. Don't trust an email from someplace you don't recognize if someone makes you an offer. That sounds awesome. And if it sounds too good to be true, pause, wait. Think about it."

He also echoes advice from CPS to never sharing banking or credit card information, passwords or answers to verification questions, as they can be intercepted by fraudsters.

Moneris, a major credit/debit terminal provider in Canada, is also offering advice to small businesses as part of Fraud Prevention Month to protect themselves.

"Some best practices include making sure you observe transactions and avoid leaving payment terminals unattended. Throughout the pandemic there have been examples of customers who may walk away and not pay if the device is unattended. More advanced fraudsters might also use this as an opportunity to tamper with your device. We encourage business owners to inspect payment machines daily for anything that seems out of place or damaged. It’s also wise to ensure your device is password protected, and that special permissions are set for functions like refunds, which only authorized employees should know," said Moneris.