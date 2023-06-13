As demand for help soars, Sudbury seniors help the food bank

With the cost of living continuing to rise, more people are turning to food banks for support.

In Sudbury, the Parkside Centre is having a food drive this month to support Seniors Month and to help gather supplies for the Sudbury food bank.

According to officials at the Parkside Centre, women older than 65 are among the highest users of food banks.

“The need for using food banks for seniors has grown exponentially, especially over the last few years,” said Natalie Labbee of the Parkside Centre.

“Particularly with seniors who are women, they may have lost their spouse and their second income.”

The food bank’s main collection campaign happens during the Holiday season but then is depleted by summer. Labbee said this is the best time for the food drive the happen to help replenish stocks

“It’s important, I think, to have something midway through the year to carry them through to Christmastime and the Holidays,” she said.

“Usually people think about the food drives at the Holiday season but it’s a growing need every day across the city.”

Marc Roy has used food back services on and off in the last few years. He also sees the growing demand but said a lot of people who are embarrassed to use the banks.

“Yes, there is a lot of people that are afraid,” Roy said.

“For me, it wasn’t bothering me at first and then I said, I need the extra food so that’s why I went and utilized it.”

Anyone who wants to contribute to the food drive can bring donations to the Parkside Centre throughout the day, Monday to Friday until the end of June.