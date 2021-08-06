'As effective as 15 cars on the ground': EPS Air 1 celebrates 20 years

It was Aug. 8, 20 years ago, when Edmonton Police Service sent Air 1 into the sky for its first patrol flight.

“I was in the machine that night,” said Chris Hayden, a retired EPS sergeant.

“All of our staff back then were all active serving members of the Edmonton Police Service. Our pilots were members,” he said.

Hayden was the chief flight officer, in charge of controlling the infrared camera and radio communications.

“So the pilots they had to focus on air traffic control and, of course, the safety of the machine itself and I coordinated all the police work that happened on the ground,” he said.

“I’ve said time and time again I’m the quarterback and I bring the players in and we make the play,” said Hayden.

He was also in the air when Air 1 was used for its first pursuit.

“And when we did that first pursuit, it was a matter of, OK, we just proved what we can do and we just got better and better and better at it,” Hayden said.

“Air 1 has taken policing to new heights in our city,” said EPS Chief Dale McFee.

“The helicopter was a game changer 20 years ago, and continues to help us reduce crime, apprehend criminals and improve public safety today.”

According to EPS, Air 1 has responded to more than 50,000 calls since 2001. At speeds of up to 275 km/h, it is often the first police vehicle on scene, usually within a minute of being dispatched.

“A helicopter is as effective as 15 cars on the ground,” said Hayden.

He said the chopper has helped with public and officer safety.

“There’d be a member out, one member in a car 3 o’clock in the morning in the middle of nowhere and we’d come in and light him up with the night sun and from an officer safety standpoint they’d go, 'Thanks, Air 1,' and for us internally that’s what it was all about,” Hayden said with a smile.

But a lot has changed over the course of two decades.

“My screen for my infrared was four inches wide. The screen in this helicopter behind me here now is 17 inches, so literally it’s like watching a flatscreen TV in my eyes and yet they do the exact same job,” said Hayden.

He also said the chopper wasn’t in the air seven days a week like it is now.

“And the criminal element knew that we had Sunday and Monday off, pursuits went up, crime went up because we weren’t in the air.”

EPS added a second helicopter, Air 2, to its fleet in 2009. When the City Centre Airport closed in 2013, EPS relocated to the Villeneuve Airport, realizing they needed a machine that could fly faster, farther and stay in the air longer without having to refuel as often.

A new Airbus H-125 was purchased in 2018 to replace the original Air 1 and a new Air 2 backup bought last November.

ORIGINAL AIR 1 RETURNS TO SITE OF FORMER CITY CENTRE AIRPORT

Edmonton Police has decided to donate the original Air 1 to the Alberta Aviation Museum.

“It’s very important,” said Jean Lauzon, the museum’s executive director.

“The EPS had been located at the Blatchford Field since 2001 and part of our history is to tell what went down and what happened and what businesses were there at Blatchford Field so having the EPS Air 1 helicopter is a huge focal point for us,” she said.

It will be part of a police services display at the museum.

“We will be creating a full display. Currently we have a Bell 206A Jet Ranger that is going to be redone in the RCMP helicopter colours and so we’re going to make a joint display,” said Lauzon.