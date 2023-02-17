As film industry booms, Sudbury hires film officer

Sudbury has become a hub of film production in northern Ontario.

To grow the industry, Greater Sudbury created a new position of film officer last year. The role is to help film crews navigate obtaining permits, promote locations and market the city for future productions.

Clayton Drake is the city’s first film officer. He worked in the film industry for five years in various roles before taking the job.

"I describe (my role) to people as being threefold. Relationship building within the community, relationship building within the film industry and Tom Davies Square," said Drake.

The city said film and television productions have resulted in $220 million in local spending since 2012.

City officials call Drake's position a key role in the economic development department.

"A key part of his role is working to network at different events conferences to establish relationships and foster those relationships over the coming years to attract productions into our community," said Lara Fielding, manager of tourism and culture.

Drake said financial benefits like access to northern Ontario specific funding have helped grow the industry over the past decade in Sudbury.

"The biggest attraction is the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and we are very grateful to have that fund,” he said.

“It's been the main driver for economic impact of the film industry in the North across the region not just in Sudbury," said Drake.

In another effort to promote the film industry, the city has partnered Cultural Industries Ontario North to host free regular socials. The goal is to strengthen connections within the film community.