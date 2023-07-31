'As good as I remember': Fried chicken joint reopens in north Edmonton after closing Strathearn location last year

Ralphs Handi Mart is back in Edmonton with the same fried chicken customers know and love.

The restaurant was forced to close its Strathearn location last fall to make way for a high-rise development.

"New opening, new place, new side of the city," owner Mohamed Saleh told CTV News Edmonton. "We were in the south for 35 years and Strathearn will always be home to us.

"But we were born and raised in the north so it was always something we wanted to do."

The new restaurant is located at 10807 Castle Downs Road, a longer drive for regular customers but one they're willing to make for their beloved fried chicken.

"It's as good as I remember," Mike Schwake told CTV News Edmonton.

"My buddy and I used to come all the time so I decided to come out on the first day. Buddy is working but decided to come on the first day," Max Yip said.

"I drive up and down here for a month, saw the sign and was wondering and kept looking and here we are," Simon See said. "The crispy coating, the moisture. You're supporting small business and that is what it is all about."

Ralphs plans to franchise and they want to return to where it all started.

"To me, the whole Strathearn community is like family to us," Saleh said.

"I love them and once in a while I'm going to go talk to them and bring them chicken."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa