'As heartbroken as you are': Canmore Folk Music Festival announces cancellation of 2021 event

The Canmore Folk Music Festival will not be going ahead in 2021, officials announced this week.

"We are as heartbroken as you are," officials said in a statement.

"Although many things are looking positive, there’s still too much uncertainty and risk for us to plan a full in-person event. When weighing the risk of public safety and financial viability, it’s with our community in mind that we will be cancelling our in–person August long weekend festival in 2021."

The arts and live-music scenes have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ongoing for just over a year.

"Artists and creative endeavours have suffered greatly," read the statement.

"With this in mind, as well as the importance of community and mental health we do have plans to be active in our community in a way that’s safe and meaningful. Stay tuned for updates as we progress through the planning process."

The Winnipeg Folk Music Festival announced the cancellation of that city's 2021 event last week.

Currently slated for July 22-25 at Prince’s Island Park, the Calgary Folk Music Festival has not announced whether that event will go ahead.