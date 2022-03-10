'As it grows, I grow too': Standing Buffalo teen sees internet fame following hair braiding TikTok video

It’s a routine every morning for Xavier Kishayinew, he and his mother, Beckie Yuzicappi sit and braid his hair, something they’ve done all throughout the 17-year-old’s life.

“He looks after it very well, I help him still because I love doing that. It’s been a big part of our lives,” Yuzicappi said.

The routine turned into something much bigger than the mother and the son bond.

Beckie just joined TikTok and made a video with the help of her daughters.

It has amassed over 11 million views since March 1.

“We do it every single day, for years,” said Kishayinew.

Beckie said the views and comments on the video have mostly been positive.

She said some now see her son as a role model because of his hair, which nearly touches the floor when he stands.

“People would call him a girl, a lot of the time, not understanding that some young boys have long hair too. It never discouraged him. He never wanted to cut his hair,” she said.

“I’m proud of it. I get to encourage others and boys who go through the same thing that I went through growing up. Me reaching out to those kids that need it, it’s pretty good,” Xavier said.

Now that the family has watched their message go across the globe, they’re hoping to continue to educate and use social media to learn and connect.

Throughout the years, they’ve used Xavier’s hair to teach him patience.

“It keeps my strength and energy through it, whenever I grow. As it grows, I grow too,” he said.