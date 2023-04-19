As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada

The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians.

Canada's largest public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), kicked off the strike at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, after saying they had "exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract," which is exactly what the federal Liberals say is already on the table, both in terms of a wage increase and other accommodations.

Those striking include approximately 120,000 members across the core public administration, as well as 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees. Though, the federal government says approximately 48,000 of those workers have been designated as essential and will remain on the job.

Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened:

5:15 P.M.: PSAC PRESIDENT UPDATES CTV NEWS ON STRIKE

Appearing on CTV News Channel's Power Play, PSAC National President Chris Aylward said his message to Canadians—who soon may be seeing their passport application, or tax return delayed depending on how long this strike continues—is that the union doesn't like having to take this step, but "this government forced us into this position."

Asked by host Vassy Kapelos whether a strike could have been avoided, he said that this outcome is due to "very slow progress" at the bargaining table since June 2021. He said the Liberals' current wage offer was only put on the table after the union announced the strike votes in January 2023.

"The majority of our members make between $40,000 and $65,000 a year. They can't suffer another rollback. That's what this government is asking them to do," he said, noting their ask for a 13.5 per cent increase is in-line with current inflation rates, even though inflation is on track to come down.

He said that while the federal government is facing a tough economic situation, it could opt to go after wealthy corporations to recoup the costs of paying federal workers more. He suggested if the federal government -- as the largest employer in the country -- represses wages, it'll set a precedent for all Canadian employers.

5 P.M.: TREASURY BOARD'S FORTIER UPDATES CTV NEWS ON TALKS

Appearing on CTV News Channel's Power Play, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier was asked why the federal government couldn’t avoid this strike. She said it was because when the Liberals tabled their first wage position last year, PSAC chose to walk away from the talks, until they got back to mediation two weeks ago.

She wouldn't say how long it took, or why it took as long as it did for the government's current wage offer to be put on the table, saying: “we did not set a date and time for strike action, the union did."

The federal minister who represents an Ottawa riding also continued to dodge questions around whether back-to-work legislation has been ruled out.

“I'm in the first day of strike action. We're still working really hard at the table. So I'm putting all our efforts there,” Fortier said.

As for where talks stood around the issue of remote work, Fortier said there are "different solutions being discussed right now,” and that she remains hopeful about finding “common ground” on that issue.

3:15 P.M.: PSAC HILL STRIKE SHRINKS, NOT TOP ISSUE IN QP

Outside of Parliament Hill, the number of public servants picketing diminished on Wednesday afternoon, but inside the House of Commons the issue remained pressing.

While not the dominating issue during question period, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by various parties about the state of the talks, as well as other pressing and political issues facing the minority Liberals.

"It is a failure to increase the cost of the bureaucracy by 50 per cent with poorer services. It is a failure to have 150,000 workers go out on strike, and the biggest general strike in four decades. But it is an especially incredible achievement of incompetence to do both of those things at the same time. Only the prime minister could pull that off… How will the prime minister fix the government he broke?" asked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

"Unlike the members opposite in the Conservative Party, we deeply respect the work that unions do across the country to stand up for good middle class jobs. That's why we've ensured that the work is done at the bargaining table. We know there's progress being made… Yes, Canadians deserve their services, and we need to continue to support the public service that delivers those services to Canadians," Trudeau replied.

"New Democrats are extremely disappointed that the Liberal government didn't arrive at a negotiated agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada… This government often talks a good game on a collective bargaining but ends up doing very much the same as the Conservatives. So will the prime minister commit to not bring in back-to-work legislation and instead commit to negotiating a fair deal for these workers?" asked NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Trudeau did not commit to not consider back-to-work legislation, saying he remains "very optimistic" to see the strike resolved.

12:30 P.M.: FEDS UPDATE ON STRIKE, SAY CAN'T OFFER 'BLANK CHEQUE'

Federal ministers confirmed midday Wednesday that there is still no deal with the striking public servants, because the federal government "cannot write a blank cheque."

"I can't stress enough how disappointing this is, based on the progress we've made at the negotiating table. This is not where we should be. Over the past two weeks, we've been able to resolve a number of issues through mediation. And most importantly, we have put a fair, competitive wage offer on the table," said Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

She said that the government is at the table with a "competitive" offer of a nine per cent wage increase over three years—matching the recommendation by the Public Interest Commission— as well as proposals around remote work, increased shift and weekend premiums, and improved leave with pay for family responsibilities.

"To all federal public servants across the country who work hard every day, your work is valued by Canadians and by us. We will continue to work with the PSAC to reach agreements that are fair and competitive, but we cannot do that unless the union is prepared to compromise. We cannot write a blank cheque," Fortier said.

Joined by CRA Minister Diane Lebouthillier and other federal ministers, the press conference included a detailed update on the services that will be impacted as a result of this strike. You can read more about the expected service delays, here.

12:20 P.M.: GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER ON BACK-TO-WORK LEGISLATION

Government House Leader Mark Holland was asked by reporters about the timing of potential back-to-work legislation, given the procedural and timing requirements.

He would not speak to specifics, saying the government's focus is still on negotiations.

"We want to make sure that a deal is found that’s fair to those who work incredibly hard within the public service and serve Canadians but at the same time that's fair for taxpayers. So, we’re taking this… step by step… and I wouldn't engage in sort of a hypothetical about what will happen in the future," he said.

Pressed to comment on whether there is work underway to prepare legislation in the event that talks collapse, Holland said that while he understands the temptation to look into the future, he's "not clairvoyant."

"I can’t tell you where this is going to go, but I can say that there’s a fair deal on the table, and that our objective to make sure that a deal that is fair both to the taxpayers and to the public service."

12 P.M.: PSAC LEADERS SPEAK FROM PICKET LINE

Outside of the Treasury Board Headquarters, PSAC national president Chris Aylward and PSAC's national executive vice-president spoke to striking workers and the media from the picket line set up at 90 Elgin St. in Ottawa, otherwise known as the Jim Flaherty Building.

"Workers are fed up, workers are frustrated, and workers are saying enough is enough. We're not going to take the garbage anymore," Aylward said. "We're still at the table. Talks are ongoing, but we're going to stay out here for as long as it takes, until we get a fair deal… When we work together in solidarity… we will win this fight."

A key sticking point for PSAC appears to be remote work, seeking that it be enshrined in collective agreements. Aylward questioned why the Treasury Board has said that hybrid work is the way of the future, but now at the table is showing resistance to more flexibility. The federal position is that determining where employees work is a key management right.

"If they don't get back to the table, and if they don't start negotiating seriously on our priorities, we will stay out here for as long as it takes," he said.

According to PSAC there are more than 250 picket locations across the country, making this is one of the largest strikes in Canada's history.

11:45 A.M.: CONSERVATIVE CRITIC SAYS FEDS NEED TO 'GET... ACT TOGETHER'

Addressing the strike, Conservative MP and treasury board critic Stephanie Kusie spoke to reporters following a caucus meeting, calling on the federal government to “get their act together.”

"The strike that we are witnessing here today is a complete result of the incompetence of the prime minister… and his government. Canada is broken. And this is just simply another example. After eight years of this Liberal government, public servants are also suffering, with higher costs of living, higher inflation."

Kusie questioned why with billions of additional spending on the public service, this contract dispute has not been solved.

"It's Canadians who suffer. It's Canadians who will not receive their passports. It's Canadians’ loved ones who will not have their immigration processes completed, and it's Canadians who will not receive their tax returns," Kusie said. "We are calling on Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government to get their act together, to resolve this strike, to come to an agreement."

10:15 A.M.: NDP LEADER JAGMEET SINGH JOINS PICKET LINE

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, backed by several members of the New Democrat caucus joined PSAC strikers on Parliament Hill.

In an interview with CTV News' Kevin Gallagher, Singh called on the federal government to keep negotiating beyond the nine per cent cumulative wage offer, and present a "fair contract" that responds to all of PSCA's demands.

"These workers are the workers that were there for Canadians, when people needed help the most during the pandemic. These are the workers that delivered unprecedented supports, financial supports to people, and now they're asking for respect and dignity," Singh said.

"They're feeling the squeeze of inflation. These are some of the lower-paid for public sector workers. And they're demanding respect, which I fully support… The solution here is the government has to deliver a contract, fairly negotiated, that respects these workers."

Singh reiterated that the NDP will never support back-to-work legislation, saying these workers are fighting for "all workers."

10:10 A.M.: PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SPEAKS TO DISRUPTION

Speaking to reporters on his way into a Liberal caucus meeting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians have the right and deserve to be able to get the services they expect from the federal government, and that's why public service management and labour representatives need to "get back to the bargaining table."

Stating he would not negotiate in public, the prime minister wouldn’t comment on why the government wants to force public service workers back into the office to do work that they've been doing remotely since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor would he say whether back-to-work legislation is an option.

"We understand it's really important to respect labour rights, and there's a labour disruption right now. It's the first day. Let's make sure that, while this is going on, we are at the negotiating table. That's why we expect both managers and unions to sit down and keep [doing] the hard work for Canadians," Trudeau said.

9-10 A.M.: TREASURY, IMMIGRATION, PASSPORT MINISTERS REACT

On their way into a federal Liberal caucus meeting, some of the key ministers whose departments are now impacted by the strike addressed questions about what the work stoppage will mean for Canadians.

The lead minister, Treasury Board Present Mona Fortier, said the federal government is still at the table and is hopeful about making progress today.

"I am convinced that we can," Fortier said.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he's looking now at maintaining essential services, but the strike has the potential to have "a serious impact" on service levels, noting the recent progress in reducing processing times that may be lost the longer public service workers remain off the job.

Karina Gould, whose portfolio includes Service Canada and passports, said her relevant staff will only be able to process humanitarian and urgent passports — such as those needed if there was a death in the family or an illness that requires treatment abroad — as long as the strike lasts. Other income support programs are being prioritized.

"We're going to have to see how this goes. You know, if this job action ramps up quickly, it won't have a big impact. However, if it goes on for quite some significant period of time, then it will."

"At this point in time… you know, we're an hour into it, let's hope that those negotiations continue to proceed."