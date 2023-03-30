As March ends, winter storm watch begins in northern Ont.

Several communities in northern Ontario are currently under a winter storm watch, with as much as 40 cm of snow expected between now and Saturday night.

Affected areas include areas around Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Blind River Elliot Lake and Temagami,

“Some snow Friday, then a winter storm Friday night into Saturday,” Environment Canada said Thursday evening.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected Friday, with snow and ice pellet accumulations of 20 to 30 cm expected Friday night into Saturday.

Expect reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow, as well as freezing rain with ice accretion of 2 to 3 mm possible and strong wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

“Two weather systems will affect the area over the next two days,” Environment Canada said.

“There will then be a brief break in the precipitation Friday evening before a second and much stronger system moves in overnight Friday. Depending on the track of the system, some areas will see heavy snowfall while others will receive significant ice accretion.”

Strong winds are also expected, and combined with any ice accretion could produce utility outages.

“There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow and freezing rain,” the warning said.

“Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.”