As most mask mandates end June 11, here's where are they still required in Sudbury

Ontario’s remaining COVID-19 mask mandates are set to expire this weekend.

As of June 11, masks will no longer be required on public transit, something riders in Sudbury say they are happy about as they feel it should be a personal choice.

“I got my three shots," one rider said.

"I feel safe that I’m not going to contract it, so I think it (should be) up to the public whether they want to or not.”

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday that masks are still be required in long-term care and retirement homes.

They're also recommended in shelters and group homes, but the remaining mask mandates will be replaced guidance for health care workers and organizations, including when masks should be worn in hospitals and other health care settings.

At Health Sciences North in Sudbury, masks are still required for the time being.

“Masking for patients, visitors and staff will continue at HSN for the foreseeable future as per infection prevention guidance from Public Health Ontario,” said HSN spokesperson Jason Turnbull.

In a statement, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said there are 84 active COVID-19 cases in the area as of June 8. Overall, the number of average cases continues to decline.

"This trend is also reflected by a decline in the viral load measured in local wastewater samples," the statement said.

"The number of reported cases and the number of COVID-19 related deaths have also declined in recent weeks, however, the number of hospitalizations remain relatively stable."

For his part, Moore said Ontarians should continue to wear a mask if they feel it is right for them, are at high risk for severe illness, are recovering from COVID-19, have symptoms or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19.