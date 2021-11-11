As of Monday, people 12 and older must prove vaccination to participate in organized sports in Sudbury

As part of COVID-19 restrictions being imposed to stem a recent surge in cases, as of Nov. 15, anyone participating in organized sports in Sudbury will have to prove they are vaccinated.

The restriction is part of the measures announced by Public Health Sudbury & Districts this week, which include capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events.

"The instructions required the reinstatement of capacity limits and related physical distancing requirements, strengthening masking requirements at organized public events held indoors and outdoors, and requiring proof of vaccination for anyone aged 12 and older actively participating in organized sports," the health unit said in a news release Thursday.

"The proof of vaccination requirement for those actively participating in organized sport does not apply to school sports (intermural or interschool) unless these sports are being played in a non-school recreational facility."

If school facilities are rented by a non-school, external league, the health unit said the proof of vaccination requirement would apply. But the requirement does not apply to school sports, including rental of school facilities by another school or school board.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is monitoring local, provincial and national developments closely and will adjust course accordingly, including amending or rescinding public health instructions as needed," Public Health said.

"Enforcement activity continues in collaboration with partners including City of Greater Sudbury bylaw, and the Greater Sudbury Police Service."

For more information, visit the health unit's website or call 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.