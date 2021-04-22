As Ottawa mulls flight ban, variant discovered in India is now in B.C.

As federal officials consider a ban on flights from a country dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak, a variant first discovered in India is now in B.C.

It's a massive humanitarian crisis: India reported more than 300,000 cases of the disease in a single day. And it has some experts wondering whether it's time to suspend flights to and from the country for the time being.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's under consideration in Canada, and travel restrictions are already in place in some countries.

On the West Coast, three recent flights from India were added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of flights with possible COVID-19 exposures.

Looking back a little further, eight of 13 international flights with cases on board which have landed in Vancouver since April 11 have been from India.

Currently, international travellers heading to Canada are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding, and are also required to take another test when they land. They are required to quarantine for two weeks, three nights of which must be spent in a government-approved hotel.

While B.C. has announced restrictions on non-essential travel within the province, and said it plans to put signs at the Alberta border asking people to stay home, there have been no restrictions placed on air travel in B.C.

But the discovery in B.C. of a variant of COVID-19 associated with India has some wondering whether the flight rules need to be changed for the time being.

The variant is B.1.6.1.7, and unlike others associated with the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, it is not currently considered a variant of concern.

"We don't understand enough about it," said the country's top doctor, Theresa Tam, on Wednesday.

"But there are mutations on it similar to other variants of concern."

At least one doctor says he thinks a flight ban should be considered as India deals with its second wave.

Dr. Nav Grewal with the South Asian COVID Task Force said he'd approve of a "temporary pause" at least until more information has been gathered, "at least until we learn more about this virus – at least the length of incubation."

Calling the current situation a "race of vaccine against variants," the doctor said the more variants that are introduced, the harder it is to achieve what health officials call herd immunity.

"I also think our quarantine measures should be enforced."

B.C.'s health minister said the province has had concerns with the implementation of the federal quarantine rules.

"We think more can be done," Adrian Dix admitted.

Canada has suspected flights to and from other countries in the past. India is a concern not only because of the mutation, but also because of a massive resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan and Ian Holliday