As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summer

New research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.

The research was conducted by the Travel Industry Council of Ontario, which surveyed 1,200 respondents on their travel plans.

In North Bay, many residents are packing their bags, in preparation for a spring or summer trip this year.

“I'm going to Mexico for a couple of weeks in spring and I'm looking forward to it," one person told us.

“We decided we're going to take some trips within Canada this summer and Quebec City is on our bucket list and that's what we're going to do," said another.

The Travel Industry Council of Ontario found that almost 68 per cent of people plan to travel within Ontario, half plan to journey across Canada, and almost half are packing their backs for an international adventure this spring and summer.

"We're heading down to Ottawa, Montreal and down to Maine to do some fishing,” another person told us.

"We're thinking of going to Mackinac Island Michigan. It's beautiful there and no cars are allowed," said another.

However, there is strong concern among many that their trip will be delayed or cancelled by forces beyond their control.

Some are taking their own vehicles to be safe.

“We're driving. We're not flying due to that reason. We don't want to be worried about flight concerns."

Richard Smart, Travel Industry Council of Ontario president, said there are steps to take to help ensure a great trip.

"We're really encouraging consumers to work with their local or online registered travel agency," Smart said.

Travel agent Chris Mayne said the uptick in planned excursions linked to pent up demand after so many trips were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Relative to say four years ago, we're probably about 70 per cent to where we were,” Mayne said.

“That's compared to zero three years ago and about 40-45 last summer."

As travel levels spike, the survey found most travellers feel the concept of packing up for a trip has become more complex now than it was before the pandemic.

“What we've really learned in today's travel environment is the importance of being really informed when you're making that travel informed decision,” Smart said.

When considering their travel purchase, Ontarians said destination, price, accommodation, travel experience and mode of travel were most important when booking a trip.