As patients have surgeries cancelled, local hospitals struggle with staffing shortages

If you’re scheduled for surgery, you could be waiting a while until you get it. As of Wednesday, Ontario has paused non-urgent surgeries to deal with the Omicron wave.

Sherry Pang is one of those who needs surgery, but she didn’t think she’d have to deal with the impact of another COVID-19 wave too.

“The surgery is going to be risky, not having the surgery is risky,” says Pang. “But we’re at the point where I have to take the risk and have the surgery.”

With restrictions on surgeries, she could face a much longer wait.

“At the beginning of December, the hospital said we could probably get you in for January. And then, a few weeks later when we had another meeting, they said it could be January, but it could be a year.”

Ontario is now delaying as many as 10,000 surgeries every week with hospitals under COVID-19 strain.

Staff shortages are also growing at hospitals because of infections.

More than 100 staff at The Ottawa Hospital are off work because of Omicron, saying in a statement, “The Ottawa Hospital has a staffing plan in place, in line with Ministry of Health recommendations, that allows us to balance staffing levels while ensuring the safety of everyone in the hospital.”

The Montfort Hospital is also dealing with staff shortages and backlogs.

“We assess our capacity on a daily basis, based on the availability of our staff. We see that the situation is fragile currently, and that even a few employees in isolation can have an impact on services to the population,” the Montfort said.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says over the past few weeks, upwards of 80 members of their team have tested positive for COVID-19.

“QCH is now following the provincial Directive 2, pausing all non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Emergency and cancer surgeries are, of course, being continued. We're working to ramp up our services as soon as we're able - we know the impact this has on our patients and their loved ones. We are doing everything we can to ensure people get the care they need, when they need it.”

Even with all the delays, Pang still hopes her routine surgery will happen soon, to avoid any emergencies.

“We’ve been waiting at the best of times for surgeries. And these are the worst of times,” says Pang. “So, it could be a while. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”