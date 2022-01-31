As police investigate complaint, Sudbury city councillor hires prominent Toronto lawyer

Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy is representing a city councillor in Greater Sudbury who is the subject of a police investigation.

Ward Coun. Michael Vagnini denied he has done anything criminal Monday, and referred further inquiries to Lacy.

Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc said Vagnini threatened him after last week's city council meeting. Leduc had planned to introduce a motion calling for Vagnini to be removed from the police services board.

Leduc's motion came after Vagnini made a number of allegations involving criminality and other extreme events at the homeless encampment at Memorial Park.

Police and city staff refuted the allegations, prompting Leduc's motion. Leduc said the altercation happened after the meeting, prompting the police complaint. The North Bay Police Service has been tasked with the investigation.

“I understand from media reports that the North Bay Police Service is investigating Coun. Leduc’s claim that I unlawfully threatened him during a phone call following the Jan. 25 council meeting," Vagnini said the statement Monday.

"I categorically deny that I committed any criminal offence. There was a witness present at the time of the call. I will cooperate with any independent investigation, but until that investigation is complete, my lawyer has advised me not to speak further about the matter."

No word yet on when North Bay Police will complete their investigation.

"At this time, there is no additional information we can provide regarding the ongoing investigation," North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley in an email Monday.

"I will be sure to inform you when we are able to release an update to the media."