As prices soar, foodbanks brace for higher demand into 2023

The surge in food prices is expected to continue into the New Year, according to a new report.

Canada’s Food Price Report indicates Canadians will be spending five to seven per cent more in groceries in 2023.

For a family of four, that equals to $16,288 per year, a $1,065 increase from 2022.

Simon Somogyi is a Guelph University professor who worked on the study.

“One of the highest periods of food price inflation in the last 40 years, so it’s very tough for Canadian families,” he said.

Somogyi said general inflation, the war in Ukraine, drought in the United States and a low Canadian dollar contributed to rising prices.

For food banks that have seen an increase in visitors, the news is concerning.

A report released by Feed Ontario last month found food bank usage is at an all-time high and there’s been a 64 per cent increase in first-time users in Ontario.

Dan Xilon, executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank, said he’s not surprised.

“There’s so many things out there like wars and famine and also shortages, drought. It’s not really a surprise that we’re going to have the challenges through 2023,” said Xilon.

“The question is, as the food bank, how are we going to handle those challenges?”

He said milk is already set to rise next year and jam is more expensive, leading to the food bank stopping carrying it for now.

Xilon said an increase in demand for food is unavoidable.

“In this food report, they’re saying food costs (are) going up seven, eight, 12 per cent,” he said.

“I don’t know anyone who’s getting those kind of raises, especially into 2023.”

Somogyi expects grocery prices will be high at the start of 2023, but then things will change.

“We’ll see food prices spike at the start of the year and then, from the middle of the year onwards, they’ll drop,” he said.

“So in 12 months from now, we’ll see lower prices into 2024.”

To curb the costs, Somogyi recommended shopping where there are deals, choosing frozen produce over fresh when possible and buying in bulk.